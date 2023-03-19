Search

PakistanTop News

Govt considers consulting legal team to ban PTI 

Web Desk 10:33 AM | 19 Mar, 2023
Govt considers consulting legal team to ban PTI 
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – A day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged the federal government to treat the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a ‘terrorist organization’, Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah said the government would consult the legal team to assess whether a process could be initiated to declare the PTI proscribed.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah said that terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park. Weapons, petrol bombs, bullets and other things were recovered from the residence of Imran Khan which was enough evidence to file a reference against the PTI, he added.

Sana said that it is a judicial process to declare any party proscribed. However, we will consult our legal team in this regard, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter and criticized Imran Khan. He said, “PTI operates like India’s RSS.”

“If anyone had any doubt, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Niazi’s antics of the last few days laid bare his fascist and militant tendencies. From using people as human shields to throwing petrol bombs at police to leading ‘jathas’ to intimidate judiciary, he (Imran) has taken a leaf out of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) book,” PM Shehbaz said in a tweet.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Several PTI workers arrested as police barge into Imran Khan’s house in Zaman Park

12:09 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Punjab interim govt hands over more than 45,000 acres of land to Pakistan Army

11:35 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

PTI to hold Lahore power show next week in thaw with Punjab government

05:22 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Former PTI lawmakers face corruption probe in Punjab

08:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

PTI denied permission for Minar-e-Pakistan’s power show

12:49 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan, PTI leaders booked in another terror case over violent clashes at Zaman Park

11:21 AM | 16 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Govt considers consulting legal team to ban PTI 

10:33 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope March 19, 2023

08:55 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.7 285.75
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.69 761.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 41.09 41.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.41 40.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 354
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.9 931.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.99 63.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.91 176.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 735.95 743.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.97 27.27
Swiss Franc CHF 304.79 307.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.24 8.39

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: