Govt considers consulting legal team to ban PTI 

ISLAMABAD – A day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged the federal government to treat the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a ‘terrorist organization’, Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah said the government would consult the legal team to assess whether a process could be initiated to declare the PTI proscribed.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah said that terrorists were hiding in Zaman Park. Weapons, petrol bombs, bullets and other things were recovered from the residence of Imran Khan which was enough evidence to file a reference against the PTI, he added.

Sana said that it is a judicial process to declare any party proscribed. However, we will consult our legal team in this regard, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter and criticized Imran Khan. He said, “PTI operates like India’s RSS.”

“If anyone had any doubt, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Niazi’s antics of the last few days laid bare his fascist and militant tendencies. From using people as human shields to throwing petrol bombs at police to leading ‘jathas’ to intimidate judiciary, he (Imran) has taken a leaf out of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) book,” PM Shehbaz said in a tweet.