Search

Business

State Bank scraps 1.5% fee on debit, credit card transactions

Web Desk 11:32 AM | 19 Mar, 2023
State Bank scraps 1.5% fee on debit, credit card transactions
Source: File photo

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has scraped the mandatory fee of 1.5%, which was being charged by banks from merchants on financial transactions done through debit and credit cards.

The SBP has maintained maximum limit of the fee at 2.5%, according to a notification issued on Friday.

The central bank made it mandatory for all e-commerce players and online payment receivers in Pakistan to start accepting payments through cards maximum by June 30, 2023.

“Lower range (minimum fee) of merchant discount rate (MDR), ie 1.5%, is abolished…in order to facilitate the acceptance of card-based payments,” read the SBP notification.

“All e-commerce/ online payment acquirers operating in Pakistan shall enable acceptance of domestic payment scheme (DPS) card for card-not-present (CNP) transactions on their respective payment gateways by June 30, 2023.”

The fuel stations had stopped accepting payments through debit and credit cards and demanded the abolition of 1.5% fee.

Also, petroleum product dealers and oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Pakistan State Oil (PSO) sought permission from the authorities concerned for recovering the additional amount from cardholders so that their profit margins were not compromised. The authorities, however, turned down the demand.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

Forex reserves to get another boost as Pakistan receives $500 million from Chinese Bank

09:32 AM | 18 Mar, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistan rupee ends losing streak, gains 0.03pc against US dollar in inter-bank

11:34 AM | 16 Mar, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee slumps to all-time low of 283 against dollar in inter-bank market

10:58 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee plummets by 0.60pc against US dollar in inter-bank market

12:05 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues upward momentum, gains Rs0.59 against dollar in inter-bank

12:18 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee gains Rs1.45 against dollar in inter-bank

12:07 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Why does a US diplomat's wife still miss Pakistan even after 60 years?

12:57 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope March 19, 2023

08:55 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.7 285.75
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.69 761.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 41.09 41.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.41 40.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 354
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.9 931.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.99 63.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.91 176.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 735.95 743.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.97 27.27
Swiss Franc CHF 304.79 307.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.24 8.39

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: