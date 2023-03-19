State Bank scraps 1.5% fee on debit, credit card transactions

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has scraped the mandatory fee of 1.5%, which was being charged by banks from merchants on financial transactions done through debit and credit cards.
The SBP has maintained maximum limit of the fee at 2.5%, according to a notification issued on Friday.
The central bank made it mandatory for all e-commerce players and online payment receivers in Pakistan to start accepting payments through cards maximum by June 30, 2023.
“Lower range (minimum fee) of merchant discount rate (MDR), ie 1.5%, is abolished…in order to facilitate the acceptance of card-based payments,” read the SBP notification.
“All e-commerce/ online payment acquirers operating in Pakistan shall enable acceptance of domestic payment scheme (DPS) card for card-not-present (CNP) transactions on their respective payment gateways by June 30, 2023.”
The fuel stations had stopped accepting payments through debit and credit cards and demanded the abolition of 1.5% fee.
Also, petroleum product dealers and oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Pakistan State Oil (PSO) sought permission from the authorities concerned for recovering the additional amount from cardholders so that their profit margins were not compromised. The authorities, however, turned down the demand.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.7
|285.75
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.5
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.69
|761.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.09
|41.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.41
|40.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|354
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.9
|931.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.99
|63.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.91
|176.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.95
|743.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.97
|27.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.79
|307.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.24
|8.39
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
