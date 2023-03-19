PM Shehbaz lauds PCB, administration for successful holding of PSL8

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Chief Ministers of Sindh, Punjab, provincial administrations and police for successfully holding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.
Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said spectators kept the event animated with their energy and zeal.
“A nail-biting finish to the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League. My appreciation is due to Chairman PCB, CMs of Sindh & Punjab, provincial administrations, police & the participating teams for making the event a huge success. Spectators kept it animated with their energy & zeal,” PM Shehbaz wrote.
Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 1 run in the final of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
Chasing the 201-run target, Multan Sultans could score 199 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets.
Much-needed blitz by Shaheen Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Lahore Qalandars set a tough target of 201 runs for Multan Sultans
???? W I N N E R S ????@lahoreqalandars - owners of the Supernova Trophy ????#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvLQ pic.twitter.com/XIDb9hDRlw— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 18, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.7
|285.75
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.5
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.69
|761.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.09
|41.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.41
|40.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|354
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.9
|931.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.99
|63.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.91
|176.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.95
|743.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.97
|27.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.79
|307.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.24
|8.39
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
