Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds PCB, administration for successful holding of PSL8

Web Desk 12:09 PM | 19 Mar, 2023
PM Shehbaz lauds PCB, administration for successful holding of PSL8
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Chief Ministers of Sindh, Punjab, provincial administrations and police for successfully holding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said spectators kept the event animated with their energy and zeal.

“A nail-biting finish to the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League. My appreciation is due to Chairman PCB, CMs of Sindh & Punjab, provincial administrations, police & the participating teams for making the event a huge success. Spectators kept it animated with their energy & zeal,” PM Shehbaz wrote.

Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 1 run in the final of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing the 201-run target, Multan Sultans could score 199 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets.

Much-needed blitz by Shaheen Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Lahore Qalandars set a tough target of 201 runs for Multan Sultans

Lahore beat Multan To lift PSL8 trophy

