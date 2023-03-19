PTI to file cases against police officers for launching ‘illegal operation’ at Zaman Park

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said the his party will get cases registered against the police officers for launching illegal operation in Zaman Park in violation of court orders.
Police on Saturday launched an operation in Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park after the former prime minister left for Islamabad to appear in court cases. Police claimed to have arrested several party workers along with weapons and petrol bombs.
Taking to Twitter, Fawad said that the party summoned a meeting to consult legal team on this matter.
The party leader wrote that whatever happened in Islamabad, including all the incidents, are a reason for the ongoing constitutional crisis in the country.
آج قانونی ٹیم کی میٹنگ بلائ ہے،جس طرح لاہور ہائیکورٹ کے فیصلے کو ہوا میں اڑا کر عمران خان کی رہائش گاہ میں پولیس داخل ہوئ چادر اور چار دیواری کے ہر اصول کو پامال کیا گیا،چوری کی گئ،جوس کے ڈبے تک اٹھا کر لے گئے،معصوم لوگوں کو تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا گیا جو کچھ اسلام آباد میں ہوا۔ 1/1— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 19, 2023
PTI workers, on the other hand, attacked the Punjab Police Elite Force and its van while they returned from the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final match last night, Geo News reported on Sunday.
The three students arrested from Zaman Park on Saturday have been handed over to their family, the Capital City Police Lahore wrote on its Twitter.
The police stated that it decided not to put the students’ future in danger and won’t be taking any legal action against them.
حراست میں لیے گئے کم عمر طالب علموں کا مستقبل داؤ پر نہ لگانے کا فیصلہ،
زمان پارک سے گرفتار 3 طالب علم ورثاء کے سپرد،
گرفتار کم عمر لڑکوں کے روشن مستقبل کی خاطر قانونی کارروائی نہ کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا،
والدین نے بچوں کے مستقبل کو محفوظ بنانے کےلیے لاہور پولیس کے اقدام کو سراہا pic.twitter.com/iRPhPbA7W0— Capital City Police Lahore (@ccpolahore) March 19, 2023
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Mar-2023/several-pti-workers-arrested-as-police-barge-into-imrankhan-s-house-in-zamanpark
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.7
|285.75
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.5
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.69
|761.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.09
|41.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.41
|40.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|354
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.9
|931.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.99
|63.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.91
|176.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.95
|743.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.97
|27.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.79
|307.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.24
|8.39
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,350
