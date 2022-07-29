BIGO and UNIT52 hold biggest webinar conference 2022

KARACHI - BIGO & UNIT52 hold the biggest Webinar Conference 2022 at Movenpick, Karachi. This event aims to create awareness about BIGO Ads and how businesses can promote their products and/or services using this platform.

An impressive lineup of speakers joins the event. Khurram Baig (Chief Operating Officer at Unit52) from Pakistan, Joanna Zhao (Head of Sales at BIGO) from China, and Shashwat Gupta (Head of Sales Pakistan at BIGO) from India are the speakers at this event.

BIGO Ads, empowered by BIGO, is the fastest growing advertising platform that provides global mobile marketing solutions and has multiple applications like IMO which is an audio & video calling application & LIKEE which is a short video making platform.

BIGO Ads focuses on MENA, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Russia. UNIT52 is the sole partner of BIGO Ads in Pakistan, managing the advertisements on IMO & LIKEE in Pakistan.

Why BIGO Ads?

• Huge User Base: Nearly 400 million plus Monthly Active Users in Globally.

• Powerful Data Analysis Capabilities: Based on massively big data, BIGO Ads can analyze data

comprehensively and locate problems efficiently.

• Advanced Artificial Intelligence Algorithm: With advanced artificial intelligence algorithms,

BIGOAds can maximize the return on investment (ROI).

• Accurate Targeting Capabilities: Based on rich and accurate targeting capabilities, BIGO Ads can

reach your target audience efficiently.

• Professional Marketing Services: BIGO Ads can provide customers with the best marketing

solutions, digital branding solutions and self-served performance dashboard to meet their customized needs.