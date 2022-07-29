BIGO and UNIT52 hold biggest webinar conference 2022
To Create Awareness about Bigo Ads and How Businesses Can Promote Them
Share
KARACHI - BIGO & UNIT52 hold the biggest Webinar Conference 2022 at Movenpick, Karachi. This event aims to create awareness about BIGO Ads and how businesses can promote their products and/or services using this platform.
An impressive lineup of speakers joins the event. Khurram Baig (Chief Operating Officer at Unit52) from Pakistan, Joanna Zhao (Head of Sales at BIGO) from China, and Shashwat Gupta (Head of Sales Pakistan at BIGO) from India are the speakers at this event.
BIGO Ads, empowered by BIGO, is the fastest growing advertising platform that provides global mobile marketing solutions and has multiple applications like IMO which is an audio & video calling application & LIKEE which is a short video making platform.
BIGO Ads focuses on MENA, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Russia. UNIT52 is the sole partner of BIGO Ads in Pakistan, managing the advertisements on IMO & LIKEE in Pakistan.
Why BIGO Ads?
• Huge User Base: Nearly 400 million plus Monthly Active Users in Globally.
• Powerful Data Analysis Capabilities: Based on massively big data, BIGO Ads can analyze data
comprehensively and locate problems efficiently.
• Advanced Artificial Intelligence Algorithm: With advanced artificial intelligence algorithms,
BIGOAds can maximize the return on investment (ROI).
• Accurate Targeting Capabilities: Based on rich and accurate targeting capabilities, BIGO Ads can
reach your target audience efficiently.
• Professional Marketing Services: BIGO Ads can provide customers with the best marketing
solutions, digital branding solutions and self-served performance dashboard to meet their customized needs.
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Muharram 2022: Pakistan’s moon sighting committee meets to sight ...05:31 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- BIGO and UNIT52 hold biggest webinar conference 202205:05 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Secret balloting for new Punjab Assembly Speaker underway amid tough ...03:47 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
-
- Mo Naqvi's docu-series secures Emmy Award nomination03:12 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Asim Azhar shows off killer dance moves on his new song 'Habibi'02:44 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022