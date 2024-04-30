SC to resume suo moto hearing on IHC judges letter against 'agencies interference'

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan will resume suo moto hearing today on case regarding alleged interference by intelligence agencies in judicial affairs.
More petitions have been filed, since last month, including one by Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), seeking to join case. The petition called for need for all state institutions to operate within their legal boundaries.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa took suo moto notice in early April to hear multiple petitions and applications regarding allegations of intelligence agencies' interference in judicial matters.
Besides SHCBA, another petition requests apex court to form an inquiry commission comprising three top court judges to investigate the contents of a letter written by six Islamabad High Court judges regarding interference in their work.
The petitioner seeks to hold accountable those responsible for such interference and to safeguard the judiciary's independence.
Six judges of Islamabad High Court including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz penned letter to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the alleged interference by spy agencies.
In theory letters, the judges lamented interference of intelligent agencies in judicial functions.
More to follow...
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
