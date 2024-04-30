Big drop in Peugeot 2008 entire lineup in Pakistan; Check New Rates Here

After Kia, and Cherry cars, Peugeot Pakistan announced a big drop in price for its famous crossover SUV, Peugeot 2008.
As per the announcement, prices of two variants of Peugeot 2008, Active and Allure, saw a price reduction of Rs500,000.
Peugeot Active's price dropped by Rs350,000, and the new price of the first variant, Active, is Rs. 6,600,000 instead of Rs. 6,950,000.
The price of this variant in installments is Rs. 7,550,000.
The second variant, Allure, also observed a reduction of Rs450,000, and its new price is Rs. 7,250,000 compared to the previous Rs. 7,700,000.
The price of this variant in installments is Rs. 8,300,000.
|Car Name
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Difference (Rs.)
|Peugeot Active
|6,950,000
|6,600,000
|-350,000
|Peugeot Allure
|7,700,000
|7,250,000
|-450,000
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
