Big drop in Peugeot 2008 entire lineup in Pakistan; Check New Rates Here

After Kia, and Cherry cars, Peugeot Pakistan announced a big drop in price for its famous crossover SUV, Peugeot 2008.

As per the announcement, prices of two variants of Peugeot 2008, Active and Allure, saw a price reduction of Rs500,000.

Peugeot 2008 Latest Price in Pakistan

Peugeot Active's price dropped by Rs350,000, and the new price of the first variant, Active, is Rs. 6,600,000 instead of Rs. 6,950,000.

The price of this variant in installments is Rs. 7,550,000.

The second variant, Allure, also observed a reduction of Rs450,000, and its new price is Rs. 7,250,000 compared to the previous Rs. 7,700,000.

The price of this variant in installments is Rs. 8,300,000.