Big drop in Peugeot 2008 entire lineup in Pakistan; Check New Rates Here

Web Desk
09:41 AM | 30 Apr, 2024
After Kia, and Cherry cars, Peugeot Pakistan announced a big drop in price for its famous crossover SUV, Peugeot 2008. 

As per the announcement, prices of two variants of Peugeot 2008, Active and Allure, saw a price reduction of Rs500,000.

Peugeot 2008 Latest Price in Pakistan

Peugeot Active's price dropped by Rs350,000, and the new price of the first variant, Active, is Rs. 6,600,000 instead of Rs. 6,950,000.

The price of this variant in installments is Rs. 7,550,000. 

The second variant, Allure, also observed a reduction of Rs450,000, and its new price is Rs. 7,250,000 compared to the previous Rs. 7,700,000.

The price of this variant in installments is Rs. 8,300,000. 

Car Name Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Difference (Rs.)
Peugeot Active 6,950,000 6,600,000 -350,000
Peugeot Allure 7,700,000 7,250,000 -450,000

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, other currencies - 30 April 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

