Search

Business

Peugeot Pakistan offers New Year's discount on its models

Web Desk
10:39 PM | 3 Dec, 2023
Peugeot Pakistan offers New Year's discount on its models
Source: Peugeot Pakistan

Customers wishing to purchase a Peugeot 2008 have been presented with an incredible offer from Peugeot Pakistan. Peugeot 2008's Active and Allure models are both entitled to a significant New Year's Discount from the manufacturer.

With the discount offer valid through December 31, 2023, you have plenty of time to purchase the car of your dreams at a lower cost.

Peugeot 2008 Active

Peugeot's 2008 Active was once priced at Rs7,050,000; however, as part of the carmaker's New Year's Discount, the price has now been lowered to Rs6,950,000.

Additionally, the Active model is available on an easy installment plan; however, the discount is only valid for full payment.

Peugeot 2008 Allure

Meanwhile, the Peugeot 2008 Allurem, initially cost Rs7,800,000, is now available after New Year's Discount of Rs100,000, making it available for Rs7,700,000. Similar to the Active model, the car may be purchased on an easy installment plan at the original price, but the discount is only available on full payment.

Conditions

Price reductions are only possible upon complete payment.
You cannot get a price reduction if you choose an installment plan.
The listed ex-factory prices do not include freight or insurance costs.

How to take advantage of the promotion

Visit your local Peugeot dealership and reserve a Peugeot 2008 with full payment by December 31, 2023, to take advantage of the special year-end discount offer.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

02:09 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan

11:05 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Honda CD 70 2024 price in Pakistan December update

02:48 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Gold sees decline in Pakistan in line with international trend

08:35 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Pakistan keeps petrol price unchanged, drops diesel by Rs7 per litre

04:49 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan

12:18 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Honda EV bike BENLY e price, specs in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

10:39 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Peugeot Pakistan offers New Year's discount on its models

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 3 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.15 287.95
Euro EUR 309.9 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4 360.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan; check out today gold rates in Pakistan - 3 December 2023  

The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.

Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.

Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: