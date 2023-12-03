Peugeot Pakistan offers New Year's discount on its models

Customers wishing to purchase a Peugeot 2008 have been presented with an incredible offer from Peugeot Pakistan. Peugeot 2008's Active and Allure models are both entitled to a significant New Year's Discount from the manufacturer.

With the discount offer valid through December 31, 2023, you have plenty of time to purchase the car of your dreams at a lower cost.

Peugeot 2008 Active

Peugeot's 2008 Active was once priced at Rs7,050,000; however, as part of the carmaker's New Year's Discount, the price has now been lowered to Rs6,950,000.

Additionally, the Active model is available on an easy installment plan; however, the discount is only valid for full payment.

Peugeot 2008 Allure

Meanwhile, the Peugeot 2008 Allurem, initially cost Rs7,800,000, is now available after New Year's Discount of Rs100,000, making it available for Rs7,700,000. Similar to the Active model, the car may be purchased on an easy installment plan at the original price, but the discount is only available on full payment.

Conditions

Price reductions are only possible upon complete payment.

You cannot get a price reduction if you choose an installment plan.

The listed ex-factory prices do not include freight or insurance costs.

How to take advantage of the promotion

Visit your local Peugeot dealership and reserve a Peugeot 2008 with full payment by December 31, 2023, to take advantage of the special year-end discount offer.