Over 700 Palestinians killed in 24 hours as Israel continues to commit war crimes in Gaza with impunity

More than 700 Palestinians were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in 24 hours, according to the reports coming from Gaza's official media.

Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians so far, mostly women and children, since October 7, the day when Hamas carried out surprise attacks inside Israel, killing around 1,200 Israelis and taking more than 200 others hostage. Also, the ongoing Israeli bombing of Gaza has left 1.5 million Palestinians homeless.