Over 700 Palestinians killed in 24 hours as Israel continues to commit war crimes in Gaza with impunity

Gaza death toll tops 16,000
More than 700 Palestinians were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in 24 hours, according to the reports coming from Gaza's official media.
Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians so far, mostly women and children, since October 7, the day when Hamas carried out surprise attacks inside Israel, killing around 1,200 Israelis and taking more than 200 others hostage. Also, the ongoing Israeli bombing of Gaza has left 1.5 million Palestinians homeless.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,730
