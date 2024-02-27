Search

Election Commission defers Sunni Ittehad Council's plea for reserved seats

11:01 AM | 27 Feb, 2024
Election Commission defers Sunni Ittehad Council's plea for reserved seats
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan has deferred Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) plea seeking allocation of the reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies till Wednesday.

The electoral watchdog took up the plea of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as the party sought allocation of reserved seats.

The polls body stopped the issuance of notification for 23 reserved seats which has become a discord between incumbent authorities and President Dr Arif Alvi.

Sunni Ittehad Council leader Sahibzada Hamid Raza, along with PTI representatives Barrister Gohar Khan and Babar Awan, and PML-N members Capt (retd) Safdar, Attaullah Tarar, and Azam Nazeer Tarar, arrived at the ECP Office in capital Islamabad. 

President Alvi, who belongs to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, turned down the summary for summoning National Assembly session.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission then conducted open hearing on the application. It had sent a notice to the Sunni Ittehad Council, which has now a large number of independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's party after general polls.

Last week, a petition was filed to ‘restrain SIC being treated as a parliamentary party’. This petition along with other related petitions is also being taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

President Alvi 'rejects' National Assembly session summary over reserved seats issue

01:04 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Leopard in trap dies of heart attack in AJK’s Jhelum valley

05:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36
 		 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

08:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th February, 2024

