Election Commission defers Sunni Ittehad Council's plea for reserved seats

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan has deferred Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) plea seeking allocation of the reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies till Wednesday.
The electoral watchdog took up the plea of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as the party sought allocation of reserved seats.
The polls body stopped the issuance of notification for 23 reserved seats which has become a discord between incumbent authorities and President Dr Arif Alvi.
Sunni Ittehad Council leader Sahibzada Hamid Raza, along with PTI representatives Barrister Gohar Khan and Babar Awan, and PML-N members Capt (retd) Safdar, Attaullah Tarar, and Azam Nazeer Tarar, arrived at the ECP Office in capital Islamabad.
President Alvi, who belongs to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, turned down the summary for summoning National Assembly session.
A five-member bench of the Election Commission then conducted open hearing on the application. It had sent a notice to the Sunni Ittehad Council, which has now a large number of independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's party after general polls.
Last week, a petition was filed to ‘restrain SIC being treated as a parliamentary party’. This petition along with other related petitions is also being taken up for hearing on Tuesday.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.