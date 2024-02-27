Election Commission defers Sunni Ittehad Council's plea for reserved seats

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan has deferred Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) plea seeking allocation of the reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies till Wednesday.

The electoral watchdog took up the plea of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as the party sought allocation of reserved seats.

The polls body stopped the issuance of notification for 23 reserved seats which has become a discord between incumbent authorities and President Dr Arif Alvi.

Sunni Ittehad Council leader Sahibzada Hamid Raza, along with PTI representatives Barrister Gohar Khan and Babar Awan, and PML-N members Capt (retd) Safdar, Attaullah Tarar, and Azam Nazeer Tarar, arrived at the ECP Office in capital Islamabad.

President Alvi, who belongs to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, turned down the summary for summoning National Assembly session.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission then conducted open hearing on the application. It had sent a notice to the Sunni Ittehad Council, which has now a large number of independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's party after general polls.

Last week, a petition was filed to ‘restrain SIC being treated as a parliamentary party’. This petition along with other related petitions is also being taken up for hearing on Tuesday.