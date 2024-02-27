Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian spy quadcopter near LoC

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Army said it shot down another Indian quadcopter spying in the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Reports in local media suggest that the Indian quadcopter was engaged in surveillance activities along the Line of Control (LoC).

As tensions continue unabated between Pakistani and Indian forces, a quadcopter was found along the Line of Control and Pakistani Army shot down unauthorised aircraft.

A mark of Indian Army unit was also identified on drone, confirming the quadrocopter's origin.

The presence of Indian drone within Pakistani territory raised questions about the purpose of its reconnaissance mission along the sensitive border region.

The incident also adds to history of conflicts between forces of rival nations, especially along the disputed territory of LoC, and it highlights the ongoing tensions and security issues in the region.

India is facing frustration among Indians due to the setback faced by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the Pulwama incident against Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Air Force is renowned worldwide for its technological and operational prowess, supported by unwavering national determination.

Five years back, IAF jets violated Pakistan's airspace, leading to widespread concerns about a potential full-scale war between the two nuclear-armed nations. After Indian invasion, Pakistan’s military responded by shooting down two Indian Air Force fighter planes and pilot of MiG-21 jet fell inside Pakistani territory.