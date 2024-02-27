Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) continues to bring action-packed matches for fans and on Tuesday, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with Multan Sultans in Lahore
The excitement of the fans continues to increase as they search online channels to watch PSL fixtures.
Lahore Qalandars are languishing at bottom of the points table after losing all matches so far, as the team is struggling with inconsistent performance in the country's flagsjip cricket league. Qalandars are having difficult season, despite the availability of talented players like Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan. The team lacks strong partnerships, which has affected their ability to set competitive totals.
Multan Sultans, on the other hand, remain at the top of the points table with finest batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack, and they eye advancing dominance.
The game between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.
For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.
|Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Tamasha
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|Snack Video
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|tapmad
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|myco
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|Platforms
|Web
|Tamasha (free)
|Live Streaming Link
|Tamasha (paid)
|Live Streaming Link
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
