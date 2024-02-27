Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) continues to bring action-packed matches for fans and on Tuesday, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with Multan Sultans in Lahore

The excitement of the fans continues to increase as they search online channels to watch PSL fixtures.

Lahore Qalandars are languishing at bottom of the points table after losing all matches so far, as the team is struggling with inconsistent performance in the country's flagsjip cricket league. Qalandars are having difficult season, despite the availability of talented players like Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan. The team lacks strong partnerships, which has affected their ability to set competitive totals.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, remain at the top of the points table with finest batting lineup and disciplined bowling attack, and they eye advancing dominance.

The game between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

