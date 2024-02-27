Leopard in trap dies of heart attack in AJK’s Jhelum valley

MUZAFFARABAD – A common leopard has succumbed to cardiac arrest after being held in trap in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
A report by Dawn reported of tragic death of four four-legged carnivore who died of cardiac arrest.
Wildlife officials told the publication that the big cat stepped on a trap in Haryala, a mountain village near Patikka, and it continued to free itself but was left hanging upside down for hours.
Rescuers came to know about the incident on Sunday morning and despite efforts by five personnel to rescue the leopard, it breathed last around in noon.
The autopsy report revealed that the leopard died due to hypovolemic shock - cardiac arrest - caused by being trapped for an extended period.
Residents of Azad Kashmir and other hilly regions used to set traps to catch wild boars, which were causing significant damage to the common leopard (Panthera pardus) which is facing serious threats in many parts of its habitat.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.