Who will be included in Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet?

LAHORE – The cabinet of newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be formed in two phase as 16 members will be included in the first phase.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took oath as the first woman chief minister of Pakistan after he was elected by the provincial assembly a day earlier.

Reports said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has completed consultation with its allies regarding the formation of the provincial cabinet.

In initial phase, 13 PML-N members, two PML-Q and one from Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) would be named for the 16-member cabinet.

Reports said Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Mujtaba Shujarur Rehman, Khizar Hussain Mazari, Manshaullah Butt, Ashiq Kirmani, Naeem Khan Bhabha, Uzma Bukhari, Faisal Ayub, Sher Ali Gorchani, Ahmed Khan Leghari, Raheela Khadim Hussain and Sibtain Bukhari are expected to be included in the cabinet.

In the second phase, Malik Asif, Akhtar Bosal, Power zaman, Fida Hussain, Malik Tanveer, Aslam Malik, Asad Khokhar, Farrukh Javed and Salman Naeem would be roped in.

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shaffay Hussain and IPP leader Ghazanfar Cheena would also be named in the chief minister’ cabinet.