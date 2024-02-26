Maryam Nawaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Punjab CM

LAHORE – Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made history as first woman Chief Minister of Punjab.

The daughter of country's three-time prime minister secured a comfortable win over PTI-nominated Rana Aftab to become the first women chief minister of the province.

Maryam hails from Pakistan’s most important dynastical characters, who substantially plays vital contribution to contemporary political scenario. She has become an influential political figure by capturing the public, exhibiting mild humor and sharp political judgments.

Sharif was born on 28th October, 1973, in Lahore to Nawaz Sharif and Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif. Her Great grandfather was the Great Gama – the most notable wrestler of the subcontinent.

Maryam Nawaz received her early education at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Lahore. She also tried to get admitted into Kinnaird College after F.Sc but she couldn’t do due to lacking certain academic credentials. She completed Major in English Literature from Punjab University.

The PML-N leader married to Captain retd. Safdar Awan on 25th December 1992. Maryam Nawaz has strengthened her stature and position inside the PML-N as a significant decision-maker and outspoken supporter of her family’s political legacy. She became incredibly famous and notable among the party’s supporters, particularly among women and young people.

She proactively joined the PML-N in 2011 when she got the party membership. In 2012, she entered politics and was put in charge of Nawaz Sharif election campaign during the 2013 general election. Maryam Nawaz served as the chairperson of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in November 2013 and oversaw coordination, management, finalization and supervision of the implementation of the programme.

Later, she became as the senior vice president of the PML-N. She “reorganised ” the party “at all functional levels’’ with great success and flair. She interacted with PML N followers and remained in active politics during party upheavals.

Maryam Nawaz was sentenced seven years in prison with £2 million fine on corruption charges in Avenfield reference case. Her father Mian Nawaz Sharif was sentenced 10 years and her husband Safdar Awan 7 years along with imposing 8 million and 2 million pounds as fine in July 2018.This verdict came on 6th July 2018 which was filed by NAB.

She has confronted several court disputes and scandals in her political career. She suffered a massive setback in 2018 when she, her father, and her husband, Captain Safdar, were convicted in the Avenfield corruption case. Her aggressive and fiery remarks energized PMLN followers and sparked arguments about democracy and the rule of law in Pakistan.

The daughter of PML-N supremo has been hammered for her allegedly leaked audiotapes with Parvez Rasheed and uncle Mian Shabaz Sharif.