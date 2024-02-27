Search

ad
Gold & Silver

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024
Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs100 to settle at Rs215,900.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold increased by Rs86 to close at Rs185,100.

The price of the precious metal saw an increase of $2 to settle at $2,056 in the international market.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,570 per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs215,800. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold went up by Rs600 to close at Rs185,014.

Pakistan to engage with IMF for 'Bangladesh-style' deal amid climate change challenges

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

05:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

04:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan 

03:05 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Gold prices extend gains in Pakistan

01:51 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs750 per tola in Pakistan; Check latest rates here

Advertisement

Latest

05:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Petrol price likely to go up in Pakistan from March 1

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36
 		 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: