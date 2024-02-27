Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining streak for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs100 to settle at Rs215,900.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold increased by Rs86 to close at Rs185,100.

The price of the precious metal saw an increase of $2 to settle at $2,056 in the international market.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,570 per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs215,800. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold went up by Rs600 to close at Rs185,014.