Rawalpindi court indicts Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in £190 million settlement case

RAWALPINDI – The accountability court on Tuesday indicted PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound settlement case.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed heard the case in Adiala Jail. Bushra Bibi was brought from Bani Gala to the Jail for the hearing.

Barrister Salman Safdar, Umair Niazi and other lawyers appeared in the court on behalf of founder PTI, while NAB Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi submitted the arguments.

The court read the charge sheet in the presence of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, who later denied the allegations. During the hearing, Khan said he would not read the charge sheet as “I know what is written in it”.

The court later adjourned the hearing till March 6 and summoned witnesses to record their statements.

This case is related to the transfer of funds from the National Crime Agency (NCA) account in Britain. The NAB Rawalpindi has called upon Bushra Bibi to provide her statement as a witness due to her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust. The former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been summoned by the combined investigation team (CIT) of the NAB.

The case began when the British government discovered £140 million in an account owned by the son of a prominent Pakistani real estate tycoon and his wife in 2019. The National Crime Agency froze the funds, suspecting them to be proceeds of criminal activities. Surprisingly, neither the individuals nor their wife challenged the account freeze. Following legal procedures, the UK returned the laundered funds to the Pakistani government in 2019.