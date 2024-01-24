Imran Khan knocks IHC door to get bail in Toshakhana case, £190 million scandal

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to get bail in Toshakhana and £190 million cases.

Khan, 71, through his counsel filed two separate pleas against Accountability Court verdict that decided against post-arrest bail in both high profile cases.

In the pleas, the former cricketer urged court to overrule Accountability Court’s verdict and grant him bail.

Counsel of PTI founder maintained that cases against the former premier were based on political victimisation and speak of ‘malafide’ intentions.

Earlier this month, Accountability Court in Islamabad trashed the bail applications of populist leader in Toshakhana and £190 million cases.

Judge Muhammad Bashir, presiding over Toshakhana and £190 million references, announced the verdict on petitions filed by ousted premier.

Judge hearing Imran's cases seeks medical leave till retirement

In a similar development, Islamabad Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir sought leave from duties on medical grounds until his retirement.

The development raised eyebrows as judge Bashir written a letter to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Ministry of Law and Justice, seeking leave till March 14.

Judge Bashir is hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references filed against Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, and mega scandal involving £190 million.