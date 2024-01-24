Imran Khan knocks IHC door to get bail in Toshakhana case, £190 million scandal

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to get bail in Toshakhana and £190 million cases.
Khan, 71, through his counsel filed two separate pleas against Accountability Court verdict that decided against post-arrest bail in both high profile cases.
In the pleas, the former cricketer urged court to overrule Accountability Court’s verdict and grant him bail.
Counsel of PTI founder maintained that cases against the former premier were based on political victimisation and speak of ‘malafide’ intentions.
Earlier this month, Accountability Court in Islamabad trashed the bail applications of populist leader in Toshakhana and £190 million cases.
Judge Muhammad Bashir, presiding over Toshakhana and £190 million references, announced the verdict on petitions filed by ousted premier.
In a similar development, Islamabad Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir sought leave from duties on medical grounds until his retirement.
The development raised eyebrows as judge Bashir written a letter to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Ministry of Law and Justice, seeking leave till March 14.
Judge Bashir is hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references filed against Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, and mega scandal involving £190 million.
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
