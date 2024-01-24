Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other sections closed for traffic as fog disrupts travel in Pakistan

LAHORE – Several sections of motorways in parts of Punjab, and KP have been temporarily closed for all kinds of traffic amid dense fog.

A shared update by Motorway police said the Islamabad-Lahore motorway and Lahore-Sialkot motorway (M11) have been closed to traffic.

Motorway Fog Update

Foggy conditions persists as cold waves gripped parts of the country.

NHMP urged drivers to use alternate routes for travelling. In its advisory, Police also cautioned drivers to move slowly and use fog lights to avoid accidents.

Commuters have been urged to avoid unnecessary travelling as low visibility continues to cause accidents.