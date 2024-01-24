Search

Pakistan

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other sections closed for traffic as fog disrupts travel in Pakistan

Web Desk
09:29 AM | 24 Jan, 2024
Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other sections closed for traffic as fog disrupts travel in Pakistan

LAHORE – Several sections of motorways in parts of Punjab, and KP have been temporarily closed for all kinds of traffic amid dense fog.

A shared update by Motorway police said the Islamabad-Lahore motorway and Lahore-Sialkot motorway (M11) have been closed to traffic.

Motorway Fog Update

Foggy conditions persists as cold waves gripped parts of the country. 

NHMP urged drivers to use alternate routes for travelling. In its advisory, Police also cautioned drivers to move slowly and use fog lights to avoid accidents.

Commuters have been urged to avoid unnecessary travelling as low visibility continues to cause accidents.

Over dozen flights canceled, delayed as dense fog disrupts operations at Lahore Airport

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

07:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Lion, tiger at PML-N's Lahore rally irks Nawaz Sharif

05:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Kazakhstan offers Pakistan to jointly built North-South and TITR ...

04:39 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Baloch protesters end Islamabad sit-in for recovery of missing persons

02:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Air Force to establish second squadron of latest JF-17 ...

12:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lahore Airport

Pakistan

12:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

11:20 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

10:05 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Will schools remain closed for 8 days for general elections in ...

09:03 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

03:17 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Islamabad's top cop shares video message over security threats to ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:29 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other sections closed for traffic as fog disrupts travel in Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: