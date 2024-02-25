Haris Rauf suffers injury scare in PSL 9 ahead of T20 World Cup

Lahore Qalandars speedster Haris Rauf suffered an injury in Saturday's action against Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League PSL 9.
Haris suffered an injury while taking a catch as he tumbled to the ground. At first look, it looked like excellent fielding but he hurt himself on the field.
The pacer was moved out of the ground with an elastic bandage around the shoulder of his right hand. Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi also confirmed Haris injury.
Afridi is hoping that Haris recovers soon but said he is not fully aware of the extent of his injury.
Meanwhile, cricketers and fans are praying that Haris recovers quickly and comes back ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by two wickets in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. Qalandars remains at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to win a game in season 9, having lost to Rizwan-led Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Islamabad United.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
