Haris Rauf suffers injury scare in PSL 9 ahead of T20 World Cup

Lahore Qalandars speedster Haris Rauf suffered an injury in Saturday's action against Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League PSL 9.

Haris suffered an injury while taking a catch as he tumbled to the ground. At first look, it looked like excellent fielding but he hurt himself on the field.

The pacer was moved out of the ground with an elastic bandage around the shoulder of his right hand. Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi also confirmed Haris injury.

Afridi is hoping that Haris recovers soon but said he is not fully aware of the extent of his injury.

Meanwhile, cricketers and fans are praying that Haris recovers quickly and comes back ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by two wickets in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. Qalandars remains at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to win a game in season 9, having lost to Rizwan-led Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Islamabad United.