All set for election of new Speaker, Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly

KARACHI – Sindh Assembly is set to witness a contest for the election of a new speaker and deputy speaker today on Sunday, with PPP and opposition alliance fielding their candidates for the top slots in the provincial legislature.
Elections for speaker and deputy speaker in the country's southeastern region will be held a day after newly elected members take oath.
Outgoing Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani will preside Sindh Assembly Session while the election of Sindh Chief Minister will be held tomorrow on Monday.
Syed Owais Shah has been nominated for the role of speaker by the Pakistan Peoples Party and Anthony Naveed for the post of deputy speaker.
Bialwal-led PPP secured 84 seats in Sindh, followed by MQM-Pakistan which secured 28 seats, while 14 seats were won by independent candidates.
Oath-taking ceremony in Sindh also witnessed protests by Jamaat-e-Islami, GDA, JUI, and other parties who flocked to the provincial assembly in protest against election rigging.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
