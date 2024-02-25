All set for election of new Speaker, Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly

KARACHI – Sindh Assembly is set to witness a contest for the election of a new speaker and deputy speaker today on Sunday, with PPP and opposition alliance fielding their candidates for the top slots in the provincial legislature.

Elections for speaker and deputy speaker in the country's southeastern region will be held a day after newly elected members take oath.

Outgoing Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani will preside Sindh Assembly Session while the election of Sindh Chief Minister will be held tomorrow on Monday.

Syed Owais Shah has been nominated for the role of speaker by the Pakistan Peoples Party and Anthony Naveed for the post of deputy speaker.

Bialwal-led PPP secured 84 seats in Sindh, followed by MQM-Pakistan which secured 28 seats, while 14 seats were won by independent candidates.

Oath-taking ceremony in Sindh also witnessed protests by Jamaat-e-Islami, GDA, JUI, and other parties who flocked to the provincial assembly in protest against election rigging.