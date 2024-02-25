PSL 9 latest points table after Karachi Kings clinch victory against Lahore Qalandars 

Karachi Kings clinched thrilling two-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars in the tenth match of the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
Shan Masood led Kings successfully chased down the 176-run target on the final ball of the last over, handing Qalandars their fourth straight defeat of the season.
After latest action, Multan Sultans are at top with four points while Karachi are placed at third on the points table. Quetta hovers at second spot with Qalandars at bottom of the table.
|Teams
|Match
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|Multan
Sultans
|4
|3
|1
|0
|o
|6
|0.812
|Quetta Gladiators
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.686
|Karachi Kings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|-0.420
|Islamabad United
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0.028
|Peshawar Zalmi
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.732
|Lahore Qalandars
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-0.557
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
