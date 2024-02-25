Search

PSL 9 latest points table after Karachi Kings clinch victory against Lahore Qalandars 

25 Feb, 2024
PSL 9 latest points table after Karachi Kings clinch victory against Lahore Qalandars 

Karachi Kings clinched thrilling two-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars in the tenth match of the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Shan Masood led Kings successfully chased down the 176-run target on the final ball of the last over, handing Qalandars their fourth straight defeat of the season.

After latest action, Multan Sultans are at top with four points while Karachi are placed at third on the points table. Quetta hovers at second spot with Qalandars at bottom of the table.

PSL 9 Points Table

Teams Match Win Loss Tie N/R PT NRR
Multan 
Sultans		 4 3 1 0 o 6 0.812
Quetta Gladiators 3 3 0 0 0 6 0.686
Karachi Kings 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.420
Islamabad United 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.028
Peshawar Zalmi 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.732
Lahore Qalandars 4 0 4 0 0 0 -0.557

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

