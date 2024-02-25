PSL 9 latest points table after Karachi Kings clinch victory against Lahore Qalandars 

Karachi Kings clinched thrilling two-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars in the tenth match of the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Shan Masood led Kings successfully chased down the 176-run target on the final ball of the last over, handing Qalandars their fourth straight defeat of the season.

After latest action, Multan Sultans are at top with four points while Karachi are placed at third on the points table. Quetta hovers at second spot with Qalandars at bottom of the table.

PSL 9 Points Table