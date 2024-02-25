Holi celebrations at Lahore's private university triggers outrage on social media

Celebration of Holi at a private university campus has not gone down well with social media users who are apparently triggered, calling out cultural disorientation, and labeling it immoral in conservative society.

The viral Holi celebration from Beaconhouse National University (BNU) caught everyone’s attention as South Asian nation is a diverse country but events like Holi do not work as per the expectations.

Clips shared online show students dancing their hearts out and overwhelmed in vivid colors. The event Holi is significant Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of Colours.

Social site Twitter saw mixed reactions from netizens. Some users find holi celebration positive step towards fostering tolerance and acceptance, while others deemed it as an erosion of Pakistan’s Islamic identity.

Last year, Higher Education Commission advised all education institutions that they should "prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country's identity and societal values, while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning in addition to identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse.''