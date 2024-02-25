Shab-e-Barat being observed tonight in Pakistan with devotion, respect

ISLAMABAD – Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world are observing Shab-e-Barat tonight with religious devotion and reverence.
Special prayers will be offered at mosques and homes throughout the country. Faithfuls observe the night fasting on the day, spending that night in prayer.
The 'night of forgiveness' is believed to be 15 days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.
Some Islamic tradition suggests that Allah Almighty writes people's destinies for the coming year, after taking into account that Muslims spent this night praying and asking for mercy for all their wrongdoings.
Meanwhile, mosque administrations have already started preparations to celebrate the occasion and to facilitate worshippers.
At the special gatherings, special Nawafil, recitation of Holy Quran and various other religious rituals are performed by masses to seek blessings of Allah SWT and forgiveness for their sins.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
