Shab-e-Barat being observed tonight in Pakistan with devotion, respect

ISLAMABAD – Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world are observing Shab-e-Barat tonight with religious devotion and reverence.

Special prayers will be offered at mosques and homes throughout the country. Faithfuls observe the night fasting on the day, spending that night in prayer.

The 'night of forgiveness' is believed to be 15 days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Some Islamic tradition suggests that Allah Almighty writes people's destinies for the coming year, after taking into account that Muslims spent this night praying and asking for mercy for all their wrongdoings.

Meanwhile, mosque administrations have already started preparations to celebrate the occasion and to facilitate worshippers.

At the special gatherings, special Nawafil, recitation of Holy Quran and various other religious rituals are performed by masses to seek blessings of Allah SWT and forgiveness for their sins.