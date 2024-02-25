Search

Malik Ahmad Khan sworn in as Punjab Assembly Speaker

Web Desk
09:08 AM | 25 Feb, 2024
Malik Ahmad Khan sworn in as Punjab Assembly Speaker
ISLAMABAD - Punjab provincial legislature elected Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Malik Ahmed Khan as speaker to run the assembly for next five years.

Nawaz's party further strengthened its grip on Punjab Assembly, as Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chand won election of Deputy Speaker while Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan sworn in as Speaker.

Malik took the oath of office administered by outgoing Speaker Sabtain Khan. 

Malik Ahmad secured victory with 224 votes against his opponent who only managed to get 96 votes. It marked another moment for the party. Malik took the oath of office, taking charge as the role of Speaker.

On Saturday, over 300 members cast their votes for Deputy Speaker, and Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chand win by 220 votes. On the other hand, Moin Riaz, the candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council got 103 votes.

Speaker election further strengthens PML-N's position in Punjab assembly, allowing Nawaz league to nominate its candidate for the upcoming Chief Minister election.

CM nominee Maryam Nawaz also felicitated Malik Ahmad Khan. With speaker and deputy speaker positions filled, Punjab Assembly session was adjourned until February 26th, when Chief Minister will be elected.

Newly-elected Punjab Assembly MPAs take oath with hours of delay

Web Desk

