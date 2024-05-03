20 killed, 21 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Gilgit Baltistan

At least 20 people lost their lives and 21 others suffered injuries after a bus fell into a ditch in a remote area of Diamer district of Gilgit Baltistan on Friday.

The accident took place early Friday morning around 5:30 am at the Yashokhal area along the Karakoram Highway in Diamer. The bus, en route from Rawalpindi to Gilgit, was carrying a total of 38 passengers, as confirmed by police authorities.

Following the distressing report, rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the scene. Injured individuals and bodies were swiftly transported to a hospital in Chilas.

The director of the health department mentioned that among the deceased were three women.

Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan urged immediate medical assistance for the injured, directing both administration and rescuers accordingly.

In response to the emergency, the GB government’s spokesperson announced the imposition of emergency measures at the Chilas hospital.