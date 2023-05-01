Search

World Labour Day being observed in Pakistan today with renewed pledge to achieve rights

09:21 AM | 1 May, 2023
LAHORE – Like parts of the world, International Labour Day is being observed in Pakistan today on Monday to pay rich tributes to workers and labourers

Rallies, seminars and walks are being arranged to mark the day as people are eyeing proper wages was common to all events organised in connection with Labour Day.  

According to International Labour Organization, the day is being observed as a World Day for safety and Health at work to commemorate the services and sacrifices of workers across the world and encourage them to be aware of their rights.

The rights of workers have always been a point of debate in parts of the world including Pakistan as workers are underpaid and are forced to work conditions with no little or no safety. Labour Day is a reminder to acknowledge the contribution of workers to society, from providing essential services to building infrastructure for the convenience of masses.

May 1 is marked as Labour Day in memory of the massacre of labourers when the Chicago Police Department shot and killed ten unarmed demonstrators in Chicago, on May 30, 1937. The incident took place during the Little Steel strike in the United States.

Pakistan’s first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday.

