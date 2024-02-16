PML-N, PPP to hold third round of talks today on govt formation

ISLAMABAD – The coordination committees of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have concluded their second round of talks in Islamabad for progress on government formation.

The coordination committees decided to conduct its third consultation session today (Friday) to finalize recommendations after consulting with their respective political leadership.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan represented Pakistan Muslim League (N), while Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Bahadur Khan Sehar, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Shazi Khan represented Pakistan Peoples Party.

The PPP has pledged its support to the Nawaz league in the formation of a government and the election of the next prime minister, with the condition that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) reciprocates by supporting them in elections for crucial constitutional offices.

However, amidst stiff competition among individuals, the task of nominating candidates for these influential positions is proving to be challenging for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was initially considered for the position of National Assembly speaker, he has been directed to maintain his Senate seat, hinting at a possible nomination for the role of Senate chairman.

Simultaneously, there is speculation within the party that former opposition leader Khursheed Shah may be put forward for the position of speaker, with indications suggesting that representatives from Sindh may assume leadership roles in both houses.