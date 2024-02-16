SC accepts plea seeking annulment of elections for hearing

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has set a date to hear a plea aiming to invalidate the 2024 general elections.
A three-member bench, including Justice Muhammad Ali Mazahir and Justice Musarrat Hilali, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, is scheduled to review the plea on February 19.
Earlier, a private petitioner approached the Supreme Court, urging it to nullify the February 8 general elections due to alleged breaches of electoral integrity and democratic principles.
The petitioner requested the court to mandate fresh elections under judicial supervision within 30 days to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability.
It’s worth noting that in last week’s election, independent candidates supported by a incarcerated former prime minister secured 92 out of 264 seats, emerging as the largest group.
Pakistan’s political future remains uncertain as none of the major parties—PML-N, PPP, or PTI-backed independents—obtained a simple majority in the National Assembly during the February 8 general elections.
Political actors are actively engaged in forming alliances to secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.
Throughout the announcement of results, PTI-backed independent candidates maintained their lead over mainstream political parties, particularly in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, during the 2024 general elections.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
