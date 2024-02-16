SC accepts plea seeking annulment of elections for hearing

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has set a date to hear a plea aiming to invalidate the 2024 general elections.

A three-member bench, including Justice Muhammad Ali Mazahir and Justice Musarrat Hilali, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, is scheduled to review the plea on February 19.

Earlier, a private petitioner approached the Supreme Court, urging it to nullify the February 8 general elections due to alleged breaches of electoral integrity and democratic principles.

The petitioner requested the court to mandate fresh elections under judicial supervision within 30 days to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability.

It’s worth noting that in last week’s election, independent candidates supported by a incarcerated former prime minister secured 92 out of 264 seats, emerging as the largest group.

Pakistan’s political future remains uncertain as none of the major parties—PML-N, PPP, or PTI-backed independents—obtained a simple majority in the National Assembly during the February 8 general elections.

Political actors are actively engaged in forming alliances to secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

Throughout the announcement of results, PTI-backed independent candidates maintained their lead over mainstream political parties, particularly in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, during the 2024 general elections.