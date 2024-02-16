Imran Khan moves IHC against convictions in cipher, Toshakhana cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his convictions in the cipher, Toshakhana, and ‘un-Islamic’ nikah cases.

These appeals were filed by Sardar Latif Khosa, a prominent advocate, in the high court.

Confirming the filing of appeals against the convictions, Khosa stated, “We have lodged appeals against the PTI founder’s convictions in both the cipher and Toshakhana cases.”

Additionally, an appeal related to the Iddat case has been submitted to the sessions court, Khosa added.

In the cipher case, a special court sentenced former prime minister and PTI founder Shah Mahmood Qureshi to a 10-year jail term on January 30, accusing both PTI leaders of conspiracy to misuse cipher contents for illicit purposes.

Similarly, on January 31, an Accountability Court (AC) handed down a 14-year imprisonment sentence to the PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case, along with disqualification from holding public office for ten years and a fine of Rs787 million.

Regarding the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case, on February 3, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were each sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs500,000 by Judge Qudratullah for their involvement in the case.