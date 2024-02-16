Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Police have declared that no illegal gatherings will be tolerated in Islamabad, given the enforcement of Section 144 in the federal capital.
In an official statement, a spokesperson for the Islamabad Police affirmed that peaceful protest is a fundamental right, but emphasized that any unlawful activities will be met with legal action.
The spokesperson warned that individuals resorting to violence will face consequences.
Several political parties have expressed intentions to protest against alleged election irregularities in the recently conducted elections.
اسلام آباد میں دفعہ 144 نافذ العمل ہے ۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 16, 2024
اسلام آباد میں کسی بھی غیر قانونی اجتماع کی اجازت نہیں ہے۔ پرامن احتجاج سب کا بنیادی حق ہے مگر کسی بھی غیر قانونی عمل کی اجازت نہیں دی جائے گی ۔
پر تشدد رویہ اختیار کرنے یا اکسانے والوں کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی ۔
کسی…
It is worth noting that the recent elections in Pakistan did not produce a clear majority for any single party. Independent candidates, supported by a jailed former prime minister, secured the largest share of seats with 92 out of 264, leading to uncertainty regarding the country’s political trajectory.
Efforts are underway among political stakeholders to form alliances and secure the required 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.
During the announcement of election results, PTI-backed independent candidates maintained their lead over mainstream political parties, particularly in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.