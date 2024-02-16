Search

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

02:12 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Police have declared that no illegal gatherings will be tolerated in Islamabad, given the enforcement of Section 144 in the federal capital.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for the Islamabad Police affirmed that peaceful protest is a fundamental right, but emphasized that any unlawful activities will be met with legal action.

The spokesperson warned that individuals resorting to violence will face consequences.

Several political parties have expressed intentions to protest against alleged election irregularities in the recently conducted elections.

It is worth noting that the recent elections in Pakistan did not produce a clear majority for any single party. Independent candidates, supported by a jailed former prime minister, secured the largest share of seats with 92 out of 264, leading to uncertainty regarding the country’s political trajectory.

Efforts are underway among political stakeholders to form alliances and secure the required 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

During the announcement of election results, PTI-backed independent candidates maintained their lead over mainstream political parties, particularly in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies.

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.5 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.64
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

