Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Police have declared that no illegal gatherings will be tolerated in Islamabad, given the enforcement of Section 144 in the federal capital.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for the Islamabad Police affirmed that peaceful protest is a fundamental right, but emphasized that any unlawful activities will be met with legal action.

The spokesperson warned that individuals resorting to violence will face consequences.

Several political parties have expressed intentions to protest against alleged election irregularities in the recently conducted elections.

اسلام آباد میں دفعہ 144 نافذ العمل ہے ۔



اسلام آباد میں کسی بھی غیر قانونی اجتماع کی اجازت نہیں ہے۔ پرامن احتجاج سب کا بنیادی حق ہے مگر کسی بھی غیر قانونی عمل کی اجازت نہیں دی جائے گی ۔



پر تشدد رویہ اختیار کرنے یا اکسانے والوں کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی ۔



It is worth noting that the recent elections in Pakistan did not produce a clear majority for any single party. Independent candidates, supported by a jailed former prime minister, secured the largest share of seats with 92 out of 264, leading to uncertainty regarding the country’s political trajectory.

Efforts are underway among political stakeholders to form alliances and secure the required 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

During the announcement of election results, PTI-backed independent candidates maintained their lead over mainstream political parties, particularly in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies.