BIEK announces 15% additional marks for first year students appeared in exams 2023

KARACHI – Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir has directed the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) to give up to additional 15% marks to intermediate first year students of pre-engineering, pre-medical, and general science in examination 2023.

The decision was taken after the fact-finding committee submitted a report on the 2023 Intermediate Board exams results to the chief minister

In light of the report, the chief minister has also instructed the board to immediately remove the officials from their positions.

Furthermore, he has approved the committee's recommendations to award an additional 15% marks to students of pre-engineering, pre-medical, and general science, who appeared in 2023 intermediate part.

He said students of first year will be given an additional 15 marks in Mathematics, 15 marks in Physics and Statistics, 12 marks in Chemistry, and 12 marks in Botany and Zoology.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister of Sindh has directed to formulate a paper pattern and marking scheme for papers before the start of the academic year and to increase the number of examination centers by 10.

The chief minister said the paper pattern and marking scheme will remain in effect for at least three years.