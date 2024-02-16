BIEK announces 15% additional marks for first year students appeared in exams 2023

KARACHI – Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir has directed the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) to give up to additional 15% marks to intermediate first year students of pre-engineering, pre-medical, and general science in examination 2023.
The decision was taken after the fact-finding committee submitted a report on the 2023 Intermediate Board exams results to the chief minister
In light of the report, the chief minister has also instructed the board to immediately remove the officials from their positions.
Furthermore, he has approved the committee's recommendations to award an additional 15% marks to students of pre-engineering, pre-medical, and general science, who appeared in 2023 intermediate part.
He said students of first year will be given an additional 15 marks in Mathematics, 15 marks in Physics and Statistics, 12 marks in Chemistry, and 12 marks in Botany and Zoology.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister of Sindh has directed to formulate a paper pattern and marking scheme for papers before the start of the academic year and to increase the number of examination centers by 10.
The chief minister said the paper pattern and marking scheme will remain in effect for at least three years.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
