Pakistan announces whooping increase in natural gas prices to woo IMF

KARACHI – The caretaker government has announced whopping increase of up to 67 percent in prices of natural gas for domestic consumers, with effect from February 1, 2024.
Increasing the gas prices was one of tough conditions laid forth by the International Monetary Fund for the $3 billion bailout package as the South Asian country is making efforts to tackle the economic crisis.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification regarding the gas tariff hike. The caretaker setup last jacked up the tariff in November 2023.
The gas price for protected consumers using up to 0.25 cubic hectometers (hm3) and up to 0.9 hm3 has been increased to Rs200 from Rs121 and Rs350 from Rs300, respectively, It makes 40 percent and 67 percent surge in price for the protected consumers.
The price for non-protected customers consuming up to 0.25 hm3 to above 4 hm3 have been increased to Rs500 to Rs4,200.
The rates for the commercial category have also been jacked up. It has been increased by 2 percent from Rs3,900 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) to Rs3,990 per mmBtu, while for general industries the price has been reduced by 2 percent from Rs2,200 to Rs2,150 mmBtu.
The rates for export-oriented processing industries saw a two percent increase with new price fixing at Rs2,150 per mmBtu.
The caretaker government has also jacked up the prices between 175 percent to 714.8 percent for fertilizer companies that use gas as feed-stock.
The increase in gas prices would further intensify inflation in the country where purchasing power of common citizens has already shrunk.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.