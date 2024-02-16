Mohammad Hafeez says will reveal facts behind Pakistan team’s bad performance

LAHORE – Mohammad Hafeez said he would reveal all the cricketing and other amateur non-cricketing facts which cause bags performance by the national team.

The former Test captain announced it in a social media post on X a day after his contract for the post of national team director was not renewed following the humiliating Australia tour.

The 43-year-old Hafeez was roped in by the PCB in late 2023 after Pakistan team crashed out of the ODI World Cup in India.

During his brief tenure, Pakistan suffered whitewash in three-match Test series and lost four in five-match T20I series against Australia.

PCB announced the departure of Hafeez on social media, where it thanked him for his invaluable contributions. “Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of immense importance,” read the post.

The Pakistan Cricket Board extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contributions. Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of… pic.twitter.com/AM4IKbm0vB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 15, 2024

In reaction, Hafeez said he always prioritised and represented Pakistan with dignity and Pride. “I accepted the new role as a Director pcb with great passion to make positive reforms but Unfortunately my designated tenure which was offered by @TheRealPCB for 4 years was cut short for 2 mnths on the account of New chairmanship. Best wishes for Pakistan cricket future”.

I always Prioritise and represented Pakistan with dignity and Pride. I accepted the new role as a Director pcb with great passion to make positive reforms but Unfortunately my designated tenure which was offered by @TheRealPCB for 4 years was cut short for 2 mnths on the account… — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 16, 2024

“As always, I foremost take responsibility and put myself accountable for all my executions in my given time,” he said, adding that he will “accordingly reveal all the cricketing and other amateur non cricketing facts which ensue bad performances”.