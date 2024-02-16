Pakistani murderer of three kills fellow prisoner in Spain jail

BARCELONA – A Pakistan man, who is detained in the jail in a case related to murder of three Spanish siblings, killed his fellow inmate in Spain.

Spanish media reported that suspect Dilawar Hussain Chaudhry himself informed the jail authorities about the murder through intercom.

Jail officials said there was no evidence of any quarrel between the two prisoners, adding that one of them was found dead when they reached the cell where they were detained.

The Pakistani prisoner has been shifted to a separate cell after the incident.

Reports said Dilawar Hussain had murdered three siblings for not returning the loan of 50,000 euros.