Khalilur Rehman Qamar aims to contest next election from a PTI seat

Pakistani writer and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar ignited political buzz with a surprise announcement on social media. Renowned for his impactful TV and film contributions, Qamar declared his intention to contest the next elections, marking a dramatic shift in his career path.
The announcement, made in Urdu on a microblogging platform, fueled speculation about his motivations and intended political affiliation. Further confirming his seriousness, Qamar expressed his desire to run under the banner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, adding a strategic dimension to his move.
انشاللہ اگلی بار میں الیکشن لڑوں گا— Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) February 14, 2024
سر پی ٹی اٸ کی سیٹ سے نا ؟— Naveed Hanif Marfani (@naveedmarfani) February 14, 2024
of course— Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) February 14, 2024
Engaging with his audience, Qamar expressed gratitude for their support and outlined critical hindrances to national progress, including sectarianism, nepotism, expensive English-medium schools, and political animosity. These concerns, he suggests, will form the cornerstone of his potential political campaign.
فرقہ بندی— Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) February 16, 2024
برادری ازم
مہنگے انگلش سکول
اور سیاسی جماعتوں کی باہمی نفرت
یہ ہے میرے ملک کی ترقی کے سامنے سیسہ پلائی دیوار کی طرح کھڑی رکاوٹیں
News of Qamar's potential political foray has divided opinions. Some admire his courage and conviction, while others question the transition from creative expression to governing a nation. Regardless of his ultimate course, this declaration adds intrigue to the Pakistani political landscape, leaving observers curious about the possible impact of a prominent creative figure vying for a governmental role.
Some of his most popular and highly acclaimed works include TV serials "Sadqay Tumhare," "Pyare Afzal" and "Bunty I Love You."
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.