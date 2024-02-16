Khalilur Rehman Qamar aims to contest next election from a PTI seat

Pakistani writer and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar ignited political buzz with a surprise announcement on social media. Renowned for his impactful TV and film contributions, Qamar declared his intention to contest the next elections, marking a dramatic shift in his career path.

The announcement, made in Urdu on a microblogging platform, fueled speculation about his motivations and intended political affiliation. Further confirming his seriousness, Qamar expressed his desire to run under the banner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, adding a strategic dimension to his move.

انشاللہ اگلی بار میں الیکشن لڑوں گا — Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) February 14, 2024

سر پی ٹی اٸ کی سیٹ سے نا ؟ — Naveed Hanif Marfani (@naveedmarfani) February 14, 2024

of course — Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) February 14, 2024

Engaging with his audience, Qamar expressed gratitude for their support and outlined critical hindrances to national progress, including sectarianism, nepotism, expensive English-medium schools, and political animosity. These concerns, he suggests, will form the cornerstone of his potential political campaign.

فرقہ بندی

برادری ازم

مہنگے انگلش سکول

اور سیاسی جماعتوں کی باہمی نفرت

یہ ہے میرے ملک کی ترقی کے سامنے سیسہ پلائی دیوار کی طرح کھڑی رکاوٹیں — Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) February 16, 2024

News of Qamar's potential political foray has divided opinions. Some admire his courage and conviction, while others question the transition from creative expression to governing a nation. Regardless of his ultimate course, this declaration adds intrigue to the Pakistani political landscape, leaving observers curious about the possible impact of a prominent creative figure vying for a governmental role.

Some of his most popular and highly acclaimed works include TV serials "Sadqay Tumhare," "Pyare Afzal" and "Bunty I Love You."