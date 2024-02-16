PTI announces countrywide protest against 'rigging' in Elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a countrywide protest tomorrow (Saturday) against what it calls the massive and unprecedented rigging in general elections 2024.

The embattled party made the announcement in a social media post on X, saying the peaceful protests will be staged at 12 noon across the country.

It further claimed that it won 180 National Assembly seats in the Feb 8 polls but its two-thirds majority in Parliament has been cut down to half.

#PTIPressConference : PTI will hold a press conference, for national and international media, where we will present original, signed Forms 45 as proof of extensive electoral fraud in compilation of the results of General Elections 2024, stealing PTI’s two-thirds majority mandate.… pic.twitter.com/Spv2QxULV0 — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 16, 2024

Separately, PTI held a press conference, for national and international media, where they present original, signed Forms 45 as proof of extensive “electoral fraud” in compilation of the results of General Elections 2024.

Addressing the press conference, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan called the elections “biggest voter fraud” in the history of the country.

“According to our estimates, out of 177 seats which were supposed to be ours, only 92 have been given to us. And 85 seats have been taken away from us fraudulently,” he said while announcing that his party would take constitutional and legal steps against it.

He said there were clear discrepancies between From 45 and the Form 47 used to compile the elections results.

PTI’s Shandana Gulzar also gave a presentation on alleged rigging in the general elections. She said the PTI got 1.25 million votes in Karachi but it did not secure a single seat.

She said the PTI bagged 13.6 million votes in Punjab and was given 55 seats. She called it a joke with the people of Pakistan.

She said that the party was winning 42 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province but when the results were revealed the party was given 37.