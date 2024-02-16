PTI’s MNA-elect Brig (r) Aslam Ghuman abducted from Sialkot

SIALKOT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s newly elected member of the National Assembly Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghuman was abducted by unknown persons

Ghuman contested the general election 2024 as PTI-backed independent candidate from NA-75 Sialkot IV and emerged victorious with 130,504 votes. He defeated PML-N candidate Rana Shamim Ahmad Khan, who secured 95,988 votes.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub, who was nominated by the party for the prime minister’s slot, has condemned the abduction of Aslam Ghuman. He said the PTI MNA-elect was abducted from Sialkot.

He alleged that Ghuman was being forced to part ways with the PTI and join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The abduction comes as the PML-N and PTI are making efforts to form the government in Centre and provinces as they are contacting various political parties to make alliances.