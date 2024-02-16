PTI’s MNA-elect Brig (r) Aslam Ghuman abducted from Sialkot

SIALKOT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s newly elected member of the National Assembly Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghuman was abducted by unknown persons
Ghuman contested the general election 2024 as PTI-backed independent candidate from NA-75 Sialkot IV and emerged victorious with 130,504 votes. He defeated PML-N candidate Rana Shamim Ahmad Khan, who secured 95,988 votes.
PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub, who was nominated by the party for the prime minister’s slot, has condemned the abduction of Aslam Ghuman. He said the PTI MNA-elect was abducted from Sialkot.
He alleged that Ghuman was being forced to part ways with the PTI and join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
The abduction comes as the PML-N and PTI are making efforts to form the government in Centre and provinces as they are contacting various political parties to make alliances.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
