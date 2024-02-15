PTI delegation arrives at Fazlur Rehman's residence

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation on Thursday night reached the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), to discuss the future course of action against the alleged rigging in the General Elections 2024.

The development comes as the PTI and JUI-F, which are considered strong opponents, have shown flexibility in their behaviour.

According to media reports, the PTI leadership has been in touch with the JUI-F leadership and Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to receive the PTI delegation headed by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

On the other hand, PTI leader Asad Qaiser told reporters outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi that Imran Khan has assigned them the duty to speak to all political parties.

According to Asad Qaiser, they would get in touch with the nationalist parties, Jamaat-e-Islami, the Awami National Party, the JUI-F and other parties opposing electoral manipulation.