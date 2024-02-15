Sania Mirza subtly hints at embracing "Sabr" in latest Instagram story

Although Sania Mirza doesn't compromise on her privacy, even though she was pushed into the limelight after her ex-husband married an actress, and is embracing patience to deal with her problems.

Mirza, who kept her grace intact throughout the Shoaib Malik-Sana Javed wedding saga, is all about appreciating her close ones, and dealing with her struggles by holding tight onto her Deen. Art of Sabr (Urdu word for patience) is what seems to keep Mirza going through this period of turmoil and transformation.

Mirza took to Instagram Stories section and shared a post which detailed "What is Sabr?" and shared benefits of embracing this trait. The post also highlighted the importance of trusting God's plan.

"Sabr is smiling at people despite all the hurting inside you," read the post. "Sabr is when tears come rushing down your eyes and wiping it off before anyone notices it. Sabr is forgiving people who are cruel to you. Sabr is having full Imaan (faith) in Allah that everything will work out. Sabr is trusting Allah's plan," it further read.

The post comes as a suprise as Mirza is usually not the one to go on a rant about any situation, especially a private matter. However this post reflects her inner battle with her recent marital problems and also highlights her healing journey, though a little bumpy but steady.

Mirza's ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, surprised the world when he announced his marriage to Pakistani actress, Sana Javed. This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010.

Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.