Who will be performing at PSL9's opening ceremony? Find out!

The ninth installment of Pakistani cricket arena's biggest cricket tournament, Pakistan Super League, PSL, is all set to dazzle Pakistani cricket fans with its opening ceremony graced by multiple music giants.

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the PSL administration shared a post revealing the singers to set the stage on fire and also release schedules of the ceremony.

“Join us for the spectacular Grand Opening of HBL PSL 9 at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium!” the post read.

Naming the singing sensations scheduled to perform, the post further read, “Be captivated by electrifying performances from Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar, and Noori” and addre that it will be “a night to remember!”

“Get ready for fireworks and a mesmerizing laser show!” the post further raised excitement.

Detailing the schedules and timings for the spectacular show, the X post shared, “Gates swing open at 3:30 pm, with a dazzling opening ceremony kicking off at 6:30 pm on February 17, 2024.”