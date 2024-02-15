Who will be performing at PSL9's opening ceremony? Find out!

The ninth installment of Pakistani cricket arena's biggest cricket tournament, Pakistan Super League, PSL, is all set to dazzle Pakistani cricket fans with its opening ceremony graced by multiple music giants.
Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the PSL administration shared a post revealing the singers to set the stage on fire and also release schedules of the ceremony.
“Join us for the spectacular Grand Opening of HBL PSL 9 at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium!” the post read.
Naming the singing sensations scheduled to perform, the post further read, “Be captivated by electrifying performances from Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar, and Noori” and addre that it will be “a night to remember!”
“Get ready for fireworks and a mesmerizing laser show!” the post further raised excitement.
Detailing the schedules and timings for the spectacular show, the X post shared, “Gates swing open at 3:30 pm, with a dazzling opening ceremony kicking off at 6:30 pm on February 17, 2024.”
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
