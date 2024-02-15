Putin says Russia close to developing cancer vaccine

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, stated on Wednesday that Russian researchers are very close to developing a cancer vaccine that will be readily available to patients.

In TV-aired remarks, Putin said, "We have come very close to the creation of so-called cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation".

"I hope that soon they will be effectively used as methods of individual therapy," he stated at a Moscow futuristic symposium.

However, he did not mention how or what form of cancer the anticipated vaccinations will target.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Russia developed its own Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and sold it to a number of other countries. However, back home, the vaccine was met with intense public opposition.

Putin further said that he received the Sputnik vaccination to reassure the public about its efficacy and safety.