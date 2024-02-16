Pakistan Election 2024: Two independents, IPP candidate win after re-poll in PS-18, PK-90, NA-88

ISLAMABAD – Two independent candidates and one IPP candidate won the election after re-poll in PS-18, PK-90 and NA-88 constituencies on Thursday, according to unofficial results.

in Ghotki's PS-18 constituency, independent candidate Jam Mehtab Dahar won after the vote count at two polling stations was completed, as per the unofficial results of all 188 polling stations of the constituency. Dahar secured 57,878 votes, followed by PPP candidate Sardar Shehryar who got 55,678 votes.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat district, polling was held at 25 polling stations of the PK-90 constituency. After the vote count, PTI-backed independent candidate Aftab Alam was declared winner, as per unofficial result of all 169 polling stations. He obtained 45,970 votes and PPP's Amjad Afridi remained the runner-up with 34,364 votes.

In Khushab's NA-88, the counting of votes ended at the 26 polling stations where a re-poll was held. As per complete unofficial results from all the polling stations of the constituency, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party candidate Gul Asghar won by obtaining 87,805 votes. Independent candidate Moazzam Sher stood second with 70,186 votes.

The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm.

Voters in the specific regions were exercising their right to pick candidates again as Election Commission had ordered re-polling due to various violations during the February 8 general elections.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ejaz Anwar Chauhan presided over a meeting in Lahore earlier this week and reviewed the preparations for re-polling at 26 polling stations of NA-88 Khushab.