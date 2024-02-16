Search

ad
Pakistan General ElectionsPakistan General Elections 2024

LIVEBLOG: Latest Updates and Results of General Elections 2024

Web Desk
08:00 AM | 16 Feb, 2024
LIVEBLOG: Latest Updates and Results of General Elections 2024

Election 2024 Results:


  • PTI backed INDEPENDENTS: 92
  • PML-N: 79
  • PPP: 54
  • MQM:17
  • AZAD: 5
  • JUI: 4
  • PML: 3

Here's all the latest updates on the situation after General Elections in Pakistan:

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:42 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

PTI’s MNA-elect Brig (r) Aslam Ghuman abducted from Sialkot

11:00 AM | 16 Feb, 2024

SC accepts plea seeking annulment of elections for hearing

08:00 AM | 16 Feb, 2024

LIVEBLOG: Latest Updates and Results of General Elections 2024

02:59 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

ECP withdraws Awn Chaudhry's victory notification in NA-128

02:32 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

Formation of coalition govt Pakistan’s ‘internal matter’: US

01:59 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

ECP rejects Nawaz Sharif’s plea to withhold NA-15 election results

Most viewed

06:52 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: JI loses all three KP Assembly seats in vote recount

05:27 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

JUI-F rejects election 2024 results, decides to sit on opposition ...

07:21 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

ECP notifies victory of Nawaz Sharif, his family members in election ...

09:04 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Asif Zardari likely to become next President

Advertisement

Latest

03:21 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

PTI announces countrywide protest against 'rigging' in Elections 2024

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.5 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.64
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 16 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 16, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: