Election 2024: US concerned over ‘intimidation, voter suppression’ reports in Pakistan

Amidst protests against purported irregularities in the February 8 elections, the United States has voiced concerns regarding “intimidation and voter suppression” during the polls in Pakistan.
The transparency of the February 8 general elections has been called into question due to significant delays in result announcements and the suspension of mobile services on polling day.
“We are closely monitoring the situation,” stated White House spokesperson John Kirby during a press briefing on Thursday, expressing worries about “intimidation and voter suppression.”
Kirby also mentioned that international monitors are still reviewing the election results and refrained from preempting their findings.
Various parties including PTI, JUI-F, JI, and other nationalist groups have staged sporadic protests alleging rigging and manipulation across the country.
Last week’s elections did not yield a decisive majority for any party, although independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 92 seats in the National Assembly, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
Doubts have arisen regarding the fairness of the February 8 election, both domestically in Pakistan and in major foreign capitals. Washington had previously criticized what it termed “undue restrictions” on freedom of expression and assembly.
In addition to the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and UN Chief Antonio Guterres have urged Pakistan to investigate the allegations of rigging and work towards reducing political tensions.
However, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar stated on Monday that Pakistan would not investigate the alleged rigging under any external pressure.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
