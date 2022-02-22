Putin recognises two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and orders in Russian peacekeeping troops
MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed two decrees, recognising two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, a Kremlin statement said.
Vladimir Putin, Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin and Head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik signed the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
"I consider it necessary to make a long overdue decision -- to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the DPR and the LPR," Putin said in a televised address to the nation.
Putin also ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, amid the warning of Western countries including the United States and NATO member states fears could unleash a major war.
Before the signing ceremony, Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Emannuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Security Council held an extraordinary meeting, when the country's top officials supported the recognition of the two "republics."
