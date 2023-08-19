Search

PakistanTop News

High-level flooding in Sutlej River as NDMA sounds alarm bells

Evacuations underway as Sutlej River reached extremely high-level flood level

Web Desk 10:34 AM | 19 Aug, 2023
High-level flooding in Sutlej River as NDMA sounds alarm bells
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The water released by India into the Sutlej River caused huge flooding in River Sutlej as officials predicted that the flow would touch an alarming high.

The country’s top disaster management authority asked authorities to fasten evacuation of masses from Ganda Singh Wala village and adjourning areas amid a flashflood crossing the region, which is expecting to wreak havoc.

River Sutlej witnessed a huge rise after India released flood water from reservoirs during the rainy season. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned that increasing water levels would cause a serious flood-like situation.

New Delhi released 141,000 cusecs of water from the Pong Dam and 83,703 cusecs from the Bhakra Dam into Pakistan, and the current trend is expected to continue for the next 2 days and the flows will be reflected/ passed on downstream to Sulemanki and Islam [villages] in the next 48 to 76 hours, per official statement.

Officials also warned local authorities to ensure timely early warning and evacuation of populations living in low-lying areas. Officials further directed authorities concerned to take prompt action in the management and regulation of water in reservoirs.

Pakistan and India, arch-rival nations witnessed huge rains this monsoon season, while water levels in several rivers touched alarming high.

Last year, floods caused by unprecedented rains caused massive destruction in Pakistan, in which more than 1,700 lives, were killed and millions were displaced.

Punjab on high alert as India releases 1.85 lacs cusecs floodwater into Ravi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Over 100 arrested as high-level probe underway into vandalism of churches in Jaranwala

09:19 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Cambridge announces O-Level, IGCSE results in Pakistan – check latest update here

09:19 AM | 16 Aug, 2023

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi celebrates 77th Independence Day

10:41 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Cambridge International responds to Pakistani criticism on A-Level results

02:35 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Google celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day with special doodle featuring Indus River dolphin

11:04 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

Maryam Nawaz adds voice to calls for review amid anger over unfair A-Level results   

02:17 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Lahore Weather Update Today

11:03 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19 August 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 42.9
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 330.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: