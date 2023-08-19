High-level flooding in Sutlej River as NDMA sounds alarm bells

ISLAMABAD – The water released by India into the Sutlej River caused huge flooding in River Sutlej as officials predicted that the flow would touch an alarming high.

The country’s top disaster management authority asked authorities to fasten evacuation of masses from Ganda Singh Wala village and adjourning areas amid a flashflood crossing the region, which is expecting to wreak havoc.

River Sutlej witnessed a huge rise after India released flood water from reservoirs during the rainy season. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned that increasing water levels would cause a serious flood-like situation.

New Delhi released 141,000 cusecs of water from the Pong Dam and 83,703 cusecs from the Bhakra Dam into Pakistan, and the current trend is expected to continue for the next 2 days and the flows will be reflected/ passed on downstream to Sulemanki and Islam [villages] in the next 48 to 76 hours, per official statement.

Officials also warned local authorities to ensure timely early warning and evacuation of populations living in low-lying areas. Officials further directed authorities concerned to take prompt action in the management and regulation of water in reservoirs.

Pakistan and India, arch-rival nations witnessed huge rains this monsoon season, while water levels in several rivers touched alarming high.

Last year, floods caused by unprecedented rains caused massive destruction in Pakistan, in which more than 1,700 lives, were killed and millions were displaced.