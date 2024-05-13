AJK's joint action committee continues march amid no breakthrough in talks

MUZAFFARABAD – The maiden phase of negotiations between Joint Action Committee and the Pakistani Azad Kashmir government failed and protest movement resumed its march in Muzaffarabad.

The valley known for picturesque meadows saw violent clashes from last couple of days as activists and police faced off amid strike across the territory, leaving at least one cop dead and more than 90 others injured.

As the government is trying to calm down protesters, the joint action committee members said their negotiations were unsuccessful, and that protest will continue.

The joint committee is demanding that electricity tariffs be based on the cost of electricity production from the Mangla Hydropower Project, a wheat subsidy similar to Gilgit Baltistan's, and an end to the unnecessary perks and privileges of the ruling class and officials. These are among the group's ten demands.

Agitators also accused government of not being serious about their demands and of lying.

After talks between the committee and AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Bareach in Rawalakot reached a stalemate, the movement announced a march on the state capital.

Reports indicate that at least one policeman died in clashes with protesters, scores were injured, and around 100 protesters were held.

On Sunday, internet and cellular services were suspended in all ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Shehbaz calls emergency meeting over AJK situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting in Islamabad over the situation in AJK, with representatives from the state government and interior ministry expected to attend.

The premier expressed concern about the situation in AJK and emphasized the importance of peaceful protests and discussions in a democracy. He also stressed that there should be no tolerance for violence or damage to government property.

He urged all parties to seek a peaceful resolution to their demands and expressed hope that the matter would be resolved soon despite efforts by detractors to disrupt the process.