Sindh Police SSP faces action for serving tea to political leaders in PPP ceremony

Police officers are expected to show integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to serving the public with honor and dignity, and a recent move by a senior cop of Sindh Police sparked controversy.

The disgraced moment was captured by lens as senior superintendent of police (SSP) served tea to politicians at a ceremony of Sindh ruling party.

Sindh Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon lambasted SSP's actions, calling it 'very wrong', and stated that the officer would be required to provide a written explanation.

IGP termed it an 'individual act' of the police officer, but assured that he will be held accountable for the act.

Among those seen in the clip is Sindh minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani.

Earlier, a similar video of SSP Mirpurkhas Asad Chaudhry serving tea to guests at a PPP function also went viral online.