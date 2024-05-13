Matric Maths paper leaked hours before exam in Karachi

KARACHI – The menace of paper leaks, and students using unfair means continue unabated amid Matric examinations in Karachi and other boards.

On Monday, the Mathematics paper of Class 10 was leaked and shared on WhatsApp groups before the examination. Another paper leak despite assurances from board members raised concerns about the integrity of the examination.

Maths paper of Class 10 was not the first paper leaked hours before the exam this year.

Sindh's education system fails to conduct matric board exams with numerous reports of students and teachers cheating during tests and exams, revealing the systemic decay.

Several students were also caught cheating during matric examinations in Sindh this year, including several impersonators taking exams for others.

The dilemma of paper leak and cheating deprives deserving students who study hard to get admission to higher education institutions or scholarships. Furthermore, it reflects the shortcomings of the public education system itself.

Students and parents call for punitive measures to deal with the underlying structural issues in board exams.